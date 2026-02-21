BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.2121. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $0.2185, with a volume of 6,484,643 shares traded.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.39.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc (OTCMKTS:BRTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing regenerative medicine therapies for urological, orthopedic and rehabilitative indications. The company’s research focuses on autologous and allogeneic cell therapy platforms designed to repair, regenerate and restore normal tissue function through targeted cell delivery and expansion technologies.

Among its lead programs is BRTX-100, an investigational autologous muscle cell therapy aimed at treating stress urinary incontinence, which is advancing through late-stage clinical studies.

