Bay Commercial Bank (BCML) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Bay Commercial Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bay Commercial Bank to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Bay Commercial Bank Price Performance

Bay Commercial Bank stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. Bay Commercial Bank has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. The company has a market cap of $329.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.33.

About Bay Commercial Bank

Bay Commercial Bank ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 million. Bay Commercial Bank had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 16.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bay Commercial Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bay Commercial Bank is a bank holding company that offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, Bay Commercial Bank. The institution emphasizes relationship-driven banking, focusing on the needs of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers.

The bank’s lending portfolio encompasses commercial real estate, construction and development financing, equipment loans, acquisition financing, and consumer credit products such as residential mortgages and personal lines of credit.

