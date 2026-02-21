Barings LLC Has $33.39 Million Stake in Crh Plc $CRH

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the period. CRH makes up about 0.6% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $33,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,405,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,912,385,000 after purchasing an additional 649,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CRH by 24.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,803,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,007,932,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CRH by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,788,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,615,000 after purchasing an additional 603,082 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CRH by 9.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,654,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $888,810,000 after purchasing an additional 832,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CRH from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.27.

CRH Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of CRH opened at $124.07 on Friday. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $131.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.20 and a 200-day moving average of $118.52.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.