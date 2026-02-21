Barings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Barings LLC lowered its position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Southern Copper by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 17.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 21.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper stock opened at $200.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Southern Copper Corporation has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $218.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

In other news, Director Lerdo De Tejada Leon Contreras sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $1,954,344.91. Following the sale, the director directly owned 605 shares in the company, valued at $126,783.04. This represents a 93.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $55,544.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,731.28. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $127.91 price objective on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $116.51 price objective (down previously from $118.49) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $124.94 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $136.49.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper’s operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

