Barings LLC Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Barings LLC cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after buying an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,328,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,666,732,000 after buying an additional 246,008 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $360.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $379.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.73 and a 200-day moving average of $346.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.25.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.
Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams
In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,717.50. This trade represents a 35.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.67.
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $410 and reiterated an Outperform rating after reviewing Sherwin-Williams’ earnings and updating its model — this gives additional analyst-driven upward momentum and a higher reference point for institutional buyers. Mizuho Raises Sherwin-Williams Price Target to $410
- Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 (a 1.3% raise), continuing a 47‑year streak of increases — supportive for income-focused investors and signals confidence in cash flow stability. Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.80 per Common Share
- Positive Sentiment: Consumer Edge data show 2025 spending shifted away from big discretionary home purchases toward repairs, upkeep and smaller décor/kitchen products — a demand mix that favors paint and DIY categories where Sherwin-Williams competes. Consumer Edge Reports Home & Garden Outlook 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Shares reacted downward to the Q4 2025 release despite modest top-line and EPS growth; investors may be parsing margins, guidance or higher liabilities and noting insider sales reported in the period — this explains near-term selling pressure after the print. SHW Stock Falls on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: A recent retail-oriented column lists reasons to sell (rangebound performance vs. the S&P and limited near-term upside), which can amplify short-term negative sentiment among retail investors. 3 Reasons to Sell SHW and 1 Stock to Buy Instead
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.
The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.
