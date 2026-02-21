Barclays Upgrades Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Hold

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Biogen from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Biogen from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.04.
View Our Latest Report on BIIB
Biogen Stock Performance
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,232.69. This represents a 24.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Biogen
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 417.9% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.
More Biogen News
Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BIIB091 MS trial reaches completion — Phase 2 readout setup provides a near-term pipeline catalyst that could materially affect investor sentiment if results are favorable. Biogen’s BIIB091 MS Trial Reaches Completion
- Positive Sentiment: New Board chair Maria C. Freire appointed — her experience in biomedical research, drug development and public–private partnerships could refocus partnerships and capital allocation, which investors may view as constructive for strategy and M&A/partnering optionality. New Biogen Chair Freire May Recast Partnerships And Capital Priorities
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst / media coverage highlights improved valuation and strong recent performance — articles noting Biogen as a value / turnaround candidate and highlighting recent gains can attract investors hunting discounted quality names. This supports momentum in the stock. Assessing Biogen (BIIB) Valuation
- Positive Sentiment: Broader ALS therapeutics market growth — a market-research report projects strong CAGR for ALS therapeutics, which is relevant because Biogen has neuro/ALS programs (supporting longer-term revenue upside if clinical progress continues). Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutics Market Size/Share
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/guidance context and value-stock debate — a piece on “value stocks walking a fine line” highlights valuation risks vs. margin of safety; useful context but not BIIB-specific catalyst. 3 Value Stocks Walking a Fine Line
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears noisy/invalid — reported short-interest entries show zero/NaN values and thus offer no reliable signal about positioning or squeeze risk. (Treat with caution.)
- Negative Sentiment: New Alzheimer’s startup Korsana raises $175M — fresh venture capital backing for an Alzheimer’s program (originating at Paragon) increases competition in the amyloid/Alzheimer’s R&D landscape; could pressure long-term franchise assumptions depending on Korsana’s program profile and trial outcomes. An Alzheimer’s startup emerges with $175M in venture backing
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.
The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Biogen
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.