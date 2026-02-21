Barclays Upgrades Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Hold

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Biogen from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Biogen from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.04.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $192.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.10. Biogen has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $202.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company's revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,232.69. This represents a 24.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 417.9% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

