Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $88.31 and last traded at $88.29, with a volume of 7611839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.28.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 2.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

