Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Stock Position Raised by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,450 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 24,307 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $226.98 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.01 and a 12 month high of $329.09. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.96.

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

