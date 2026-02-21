Ares Management Corporation $ARES Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 186,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $28,441,591.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,449,791.75. This represents a 39.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ashish Bhutani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,729.31. This represents a 41.54% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,653,808. Insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Down 5.1%

NYSE ARES opened at $123.21 on Friday. Ares Management Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.63 and a 52 week high of $195.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 19.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 319.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $210.00 price objective on Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.