Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.160-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $189.0 million-$193.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.3 million. Appian also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.820-0.960 EPS.

Appian Trading Up 2.4%

Appian stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. Appian has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,514.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.33 million. Appian had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.960 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Appian from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $25.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 693.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Appian by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the third quarter worth $75,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

Further Reading

