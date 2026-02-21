Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 163.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 123.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 101,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after buying an additional 56,048 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 69,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $1,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 target price on Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.64.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE APO opened at $119.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.57. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.58 and a 52 week high of $157.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.96%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $788,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,787,621.64. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Apollo Global Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Further Reading

