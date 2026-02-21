Antero Midstream Corporation $AM Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,977 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 44,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.7% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research cut Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 72,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,420.98. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.46 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 34.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 104.65%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company’s core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

