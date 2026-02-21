Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) versus Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Head to Head Comparison

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) and Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sonova shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anteris Technologies Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sonova shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and Sonova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anteris Technologies Global -3,944.93% -252.71% -169.61% Sonova N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anteris Technologies Global $2.70 million 86.67 -$76.29 million ($1.81) -3.14 Sonova $4.36 billion 3.46 $610.01 million N/A N/A

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and Sonova”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than Anteris Technologies Global.

Risk & Volatility

Anteris Technologies Global has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonova has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Anteris Technologies Global and Sonova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anteris Technologies Global 1 0 1 0 2.00 Sonova 2 4 1 1 2.13

Anteris Technologies Global presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.08%. Given Anteris Technologies Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anteris Technologies Global is more favorable than Sonova.

Summary

Sonova beats Anteris Technologies Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands. The Cochlear Implants segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing implants and related products under the Advanced Bionics brand. The company sells its products through independent distributors; and provides hearing care services through a network of stores and clinics. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

