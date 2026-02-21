Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY Shares Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 103.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,412 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 41.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Annaly Capital Management news, COO Steven Francis Campbell sold 28,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $652,562.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 204,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,831.92. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe sold 16,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $382,643.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,094.34. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.25 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.50) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Annaly Capital Management and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JonesTrading upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 34.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.2%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.72%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company’s core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

