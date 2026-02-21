Ankr Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Ankr has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $46.12 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.00466519 USD and is up 4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 385 active market(s) with $5,776,292.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

