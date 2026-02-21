Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,542. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $81.56. The company has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 494.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 498 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world’s largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company’s operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev’s portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

