Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Stock Price Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 and last traded at GBX 4.50. 89,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 198,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25.

Anglesey Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 22nd. The mining company reported GBX (1) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Anglesey Mining Company Profile

Anglesey Mining plc is a UK company engaged in the development of owned and managed mining projects.

Parys Mountain: 100% ownership of the Parys Mountain underground copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, UK where an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment dated January 2021 included a financial model for a 3,000 tpd mining operation with a pre-tax NPV10% of US$120 million, (£96 million), 26% IRR and 12-year mine life.

Grängesberg: 49.75% interest in the Grängesberg iron ore project in Sweden where Anglesey has management rights.

