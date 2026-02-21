Analyzing KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) and KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BIO-key International and KLA”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $6.93 million 0.90 -$4.30 million ($1.04) -0.55 KLA $12.16 billion 16.13 $4.06 billion $34.37 43.53

Risk & Volatility

KLA has higher revenue and earnings than BIO-key International. BIO-key International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

BIO-key International has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLA has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of BIO-key International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of KLA shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of BIO-key International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 91.5% of KLA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-key International and KLA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -70.23% -73.33% -43.89% KLA 35.76% 98.18% 29.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BIO-key International and KLA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International 1 0 0 0 1.00 KLA 0 9 19 1 2.72

KLA has a consensus price target of $1,598.96, suggesting a potential upside of 6.88%. Given KLA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KLA is more favorable than BIO-key International.

Summary

KLA beats BIO-key International on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform. Its solutions enable its customers to secure their workforces and student populations; and make their partner networks more collaborative. In addition, it provides BIO-key VST and WEB-key products; and Civil and Large-Scale ID Infrastructure solutions that develops finger-based biometric technology. Further, it offers finger scanners for enterprise and consumer markets under SideSwipe, EcoID, and SidePass brand names. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection. The company offers inspection and review tools to identify, locate, characterize, review, and analyze defects on various surfaces of patterned and unpatterned wafers; metrology systems that are used to measure pattern dimensions, film thickness, film stress, layer-to-layer alignment, pattern placement, surface topography, and electro-optical properties for wafers; chemical process control equipment; wired and wireless sensor wafers and reticles; wafer defect inspection, review, and metrology systems; reticle inspection and metrology systems; and semiconductor software solutions that provide run-time process control, defect excursion identification, process corrections, and defect classification to accelerate yield learning rates and reduce production risk. It also provides etch, plasma dicing, deposition, and other wafer processing technologies and solutions for the semiconductor and microelectronics industry. In addition, the company offers direct imaging, inspection, optical shaping, inkjet and additive printing, UV laser drilling, and computer-aided manufacturing and engineering solutions for the PCB market; inspection and electrical testing systems to identify and classify defects, as well as systems to repair defects for the display market; and inspection and metrology systems for quality control and yield improvement in advanced and traditional semiconductor packaging markets. The company was formerly known as KLA-Tencor Corporation and changed its name to KLA Corporation in July 2019. KLA Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

