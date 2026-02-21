Analysts Set eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR) PT at $60.65

eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.3125.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETOR shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of eToro Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Susquehanna upgraded eToro Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on eToro Group from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research downgraded eToro Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered eToro Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in eToro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in eToro Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eToro Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eToro Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eToro Group during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ETOR opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. eToro Group has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $79.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. eToro Group had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 1.56%.The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter.

eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETOR) is a global multi-asset brokerage company known for its social trading platform. The company enables individual and institutional investors to trade and invest in a broad range of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro’s platform integrates a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools, catering to both novice and experienced market participants.

A distinguishing feature of eToro’s offering is its CopyTrader™ functionality, which allows users to replicate the trades of selected investors on the platform.

