Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Down 8% – Should You Sell?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.5250. 5,101,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 8,165,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

In related news, Director Kang Sun sold 950,548 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $10,522,566.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,538,416.57. The trade was a 40.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 492,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $5,933,637.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 748,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,299.84. This represents a 39.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,305,652 shares of company stock valued at $25,504,331. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 2,043.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 1,385.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

