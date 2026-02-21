Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.1818.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Amplitude and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th.

In other Amplitude news, CEO Spenser Skates sold 42,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $513,343.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Erica Schultz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 114,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,177.28. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 52,843 shares of company stock worth $623,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amplitude by 57.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Board-approved $100 million share buyback (up to ~11.8% of shares) signals management thinks the stock is undervalued; buybacks can support the share price and EPS. RTT News: Buyback

Board-approved $100 million share buyback (up to ~11.8% of shares) signals management thinks the stock is undervalued; buybacks can support the share price and EPS. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: revenue of $91.4M beat estimates and EPS of $0.04 met expectations; revenue growth of ~17% y/y and management set FY2026 revenue growth target of ~15% driven by AI agent adoption (agents now ~25% of queries). These metrics and AI adoption narrative support bullish sentiment. MSN: AI growth & results

Q4 results: revenue of $91.4M beat estimates and EPS of $0.04 met expectations; revenue growth of ~17% y/y and management set FY2026 revenue growth target of ~15% driven by AI agent adoption (agents now ~25% of queries). These metrics and AI adoption narrative support bullish sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Company provided Q1 & FY26 EPS guidance (FY26: $0.080–0.130; Q1: -$0.020 to -$0.010). Guidance shows path toward profitability but still modest; impact depends on execution. Marketbeat: Guidance & metrics

Company provided Q1 & FY26 EPS guidance (FY26: $0.080–0.130; Q1: -$0.020 to -$0.010). Guidance shows path toward profitability but still modest; impact depends on execution. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple earnings call transcripts and presentations provide more color on product launches (agentic analytics) and customer traction — useful for long‑term thesis but less likely to move price immediately. Seeking Alpha: Call transcript

Multiple earnings call transcripts and presentations provide more color on product launches (agentic analytics) and customer traction — useful for long‑term thesis but less likely to move price immediately. Negative Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms trimmed price targets (KeyCorp $16→$14, Piper Sandler $12→$10, BTIG $14→$10) even while keeping buy/overweight ratings — this reduces near‑term analyst upside and may pressure sentiment. Benzinga: PT cuts

Several Wall Street firms trimmed price targets (KeyCorp $16→$14, Piper Sandler $12→$10, BTIG $14→$10) even while keeping buy/overweight ratings — this reduces near‑term analyst upside and may pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction appears muted or negative despite the buyback and decent revenue — likely because Amplitude remains unprofitable (negative net margin/ROE), EPS forecasts for the year remain negative, and some investors may be wary of valuation given prior highs. Zacks: Meets estimates

Market reaction appears muted or negative despite the buyback and decent revenue — likely because Amplitude remains unprofitable (negative net margin/ROE), EPS forecasts for the year remain negative, and some investors may be wary of valuation given prior highs. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest entries in filings show odd/zero values and NaN increases (likely a data/reporting anomaly); current reported days‑to‑cover is 0.0 — not actionable until clearer data is available. (internal short‑interest entries)

Amplitude Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $946.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.48. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 31.40% and a negative net margin of 25.80%.Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Amplitude has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.020–0.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

