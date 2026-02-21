Amotiv (ASX:AOV) Insider Buys A$146,142.00 in Stock

Amotiv Ltd (ASX:AOV – Get Free Report) insider James Fazzino acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$8.12 per share, with a total value of A$146,142.00.

Amotiv Price Performance

Amotiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 248.0%. Amotiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.75%.

About Amotiv

Amotiv Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells automotive products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group (APG), and Davey segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; automotive electrical and lighting products; and fuel pumps and associated products and accessories for the automotive after-market.

