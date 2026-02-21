Amotiv (ASX:AOV) Insider Buys A$146,142.00 in Stock

Amotiv Ltd (ASX:AOV – Get Free Report) insider James Fazzino acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$8.12 per share, with a total value of A$146,142.00.
Amotiv Price Performance
Amotiv Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 248.0%. Amotiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.75%.
About Amotiv
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amotiv
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Amotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.