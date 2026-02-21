AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMCX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.83 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 3.87%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 200,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 50.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 49.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 592,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 195,978 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) is a global entertainment company that specializes in the development, production and distribution of premium content for television and streaming platforms. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a portfolio of pay television channels in the U.S. and abroad, and offers direct-to-consumer streaming services that feature both original programming and licensed fare. AMC Networks is best known for critically acclaimed series such as "Breaking Bad," "Mad Men" and "The Walking Dead," and it continues to invest in new scripted and unscripted content across a range of genres.

The company’s core television networks in the United States include AMC, IFC, Sundance TV and WE tv, while its joint venture with BBC Studios supports BBC America.

