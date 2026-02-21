Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Lessened by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 64,592 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.5% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Trading Up 2.6%
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $210.11 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. CICC Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $949,002.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 512,109 shares in the company, valued at $101,587,062.33. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,052. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Key Amazon.com News
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Supreme Court tariff ruling lifts e‑commerce peers and helps Amazon by removing a policy headwind to cross‑border goods and pricing, supporting retail sales momentum. Amazon, Etsy, other e-commerce stocks pop after Supreme Court rules against Trump’s tariffs
- Positive Sentiment: Large cloud demand signal — analysis that Anthropic and other AI firms will pay tens of billions to cloud partners through 2029 boosts the AWS revenue outlook and supports upside for AMZN’s higher‑margin AWS segment. Anthropic to pay cloud partners $80B
- Positive Sentiment: Retail distribution wins — brands like Bath & Body Works launching official Amazon storefronts underscore continued marketplace monetization and third‑party logistics/fulfillment traction. Bath & Body Works launches on Amazon / related marketplace integrations
- Neutral Sentiment: Notable institutional flows are mixed — some prominent investors (Klarman, Pershing Square, others) have added positions while others trimmed; these large moves create headline volatility but are not a clear directional signal. Pershing Square boosts Amazon stake
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider disclosure — CEO Douglas Herrington sold a small block of shares; disclosure matters for transparency but the size is immaterial to overall insider ownership. SEC Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: AWS reliability concerns — multiple reports (FT/Reuters/Guardian) say at least two outages last year were linked to Amazon’s internal AI tools (Kiro), raising questions about operational risk as Amazon scales autonomous tooling. Amazon’s cloud unit hit by at least two outages involving AI tools, FT says
- Negative Sentiment: CapEx and valuation pressure — analyst notes and price‑target cuts are tied to Amazon’s planned ~$200B CapEx push for AI/data centers in 2026; the spending plan supports long‑term AWS growth but depresses near‑term free cash flow and multiples. Price targets cut as $200B CapEx plan weighs on sentiment
- Negative Sentiment: Legal risk — Washington Supreme Court ruled families can sue Amazon over sodium nitrite sales, creating litigation exposure and headline risk that can hit sentiment. Amazon can be sued over suicides linked to sodium nitrite, court rules
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
