Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Lessened by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 64,592 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.5% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $210.11 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. CICC Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $949,002.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 512,109 shares in the company, valued at $101,587,062.33. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,052. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

