Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Stake Lifted by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 843,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,409 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 3.4% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $150,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $17,139,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 197.0% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. RD Finance Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $3,408,000. Finally, Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.17.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:BABA opened at $154.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $369.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $95.73 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.99 and a 200-day moving average of $156.24.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

