Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 13.11%.The business had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Alarm.com updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.780-2.790 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Alarm.com’s conference call:

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com beat expectations in Q4 and for full-year 2025, reporting >$1 billion in annual revenue, with SaaS & license revenue and adjusted EBITDA up year-over-year and a strong Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $54.9 million.

in annual revenue, with SaaS & license revenue and adjusted EBITDA up year-over-year and a strong Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $54.9 million. EnergyHub showed strong momentum — connected devices under management grew >50% and utility VPP calls increased 25% — and the Resideo Grid Services (RGS) acquisition expands utility reach (Alarm.com now “passes” ~50M meters with ~5% enrollment today, implying material upside).

acquisition expands utility reach (Alarm.com now “passes” ~50M meters with ~5% enrollment today, implying material upside). Video-led ARPU expansion is driving growth: video attach rates rose to 33%, Alarm.com launched new hardware (premium doorbell, battery camera 731, Prism commercial cameras), and hardware gross profit grew 13.4%, helping efficiently fund subscriber acquisition.

Management raised 2026 guidance — SaaS $743–745M, total revenue $1.058–1.065B, and adjusted EBITDA $213–215M (~20.2% margin) — while prioritizing R&D and selective M&A and targeting ~21% adjusted EBITDA run-rate margin by end of 2027.

Near-term headwinds include a YoY decline in free cash flow due to normalization of working capital, a $4.7 million mark-to-market gain that modestly inflated adjusted EBITDA, tariff pass-throughs and potential hardware cost/supply risks, and RGS is not expected to be EBITDA-accretive in 2026.

Alarm.com Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $44.71 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.85.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $1,177,713.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 505,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,210,815.10. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $60,319.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $320,049.21. The trade was a 15.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 26,154 shares of company stock worth $1,357,388 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Caden Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 95.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Alarm.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alarm.com this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alarm.com

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company’s interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.