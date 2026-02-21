Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AFLYY. Barclays downgraded Air France-KLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.28. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.76.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.19. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 118.01% and a net margin of 5.00%.The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France’s flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands’ national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company’s primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.

