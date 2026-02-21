Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AFLYY. Barclays downgraded Air France-KLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Air France-KLM Price Performance
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.19. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 118.01% and a net margin of 5.00%.The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Key Stories Impacting Air France-KLM
Here are the key news stories impacting Air France-KLM this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 swing to profit with an earnings beat and revenue beat — Air France-KLM reported Q4 EPS of $0.23 vs. consensus ~$0.04 and revenue slightly above expectations, underscoring a profitable quarter that supports the recovery thesis. Air France-KLM returns to profit in fourth quarter
- Positive Sentiment: Full-year operating result tops €2bn and margin expands — FY2025 operating result exceeded €2bn with a 6.1% margin, revenue +4.9% to €33.0bn and unit revenue growth, signaling structural improvement and disciplined cost/fleet execution. Full Year 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Lower unit costs and fuel efficiencies helped drive the quarter’s profitability — Management highlighted productivity gains and fuel hedging benefits that supported the swing to profit. Air France-KLM Posts Swing to Profit Amid Drop in Costs
- Neutral Sentiment: Full consolidated financial statements published — Detailed FY2025 consolidated statements and notes were released for investors to review underlying cash flow, debt and accounting details. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available — The Q4 earnings call transcript provides management colour on margins, capacity plans and guidance; useful for assessing execution but mixed on long-term headwinds. Air France-KLM SA (AFLYY) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: CEO warns Europe isn’t protecting the industry; cites cost pressures and fleet delays — Comments from CEO Benjamin Smith signaling regulatory/competitive risks and supply-chain/fleet delivery delays raise concerns about future margin sustainability. Air France-KLM CEO: Europe not protecting our industry
- Negative Sentiment: Missed green bond target despite record profit — While the group posted a record ~€2bn profit, it missed a green bond target, which may worry ESG-focused investors and could affect financing/market sentiment. Air France-KLM posts record €2 bln profit but misses green bond target
Air France-KLM Company Profile
Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France’s flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands’ national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.
The company’s primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.
Further Reading
