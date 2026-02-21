Aidan Viggiano Sells 1,023 Shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.66, for a total transaction of $113,205.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,306,830.58. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Aidan Viggiano sold 7,213 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.97, for a total value of $980,751.61.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Aidan Viggiano sold 8,109 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,162,668.42.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $113.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $145.90.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.67%.The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 57.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,212,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,353,000 after acquiring an additional 440,423 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twilio by 54.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 31,938 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 19.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 133,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, January 5th. Argus raised Twilio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Twilio from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.70.

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

