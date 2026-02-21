Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Affirm from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.15. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 3.56.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Affirm had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $53,746,612.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,912,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,440. This represents a 96.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 711,256 shares of company stock valued at $57,231,923. Insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth $19,077,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,036,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter worth about $1,315,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter worth about $183,475,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 26.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,734 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

