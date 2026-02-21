Aerodrome Finance Price Hits $0.33 (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $52.18 million and $19.65 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,844,060,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,844,060,794.17027767 with 921,063,006.97974801 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.3242358 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 449 active market(s) with $16,837,496.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

