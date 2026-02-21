AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF $MSOS Shares Sold by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM trimmed its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 52.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595,000 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Down 10.0%

MSOS stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $740.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

