Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Director David Ruttenberg Sells 25,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 198,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,410.40. This represents a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 0.9%

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $949.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACEL. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 151.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 456.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc is a Chicago-based gaming and entertainment company specializing in the provision of regulated electronic gaming terminals and related management services to licensed establishments across the United States. The company’s core offerings include video gaming terminals (VGTs), digital payment solutions, player loyalty programs and compliance support, all designed to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency for bars, restaurants, truck stops and convenience stores.

Founded in 2005, Accel Entertainment has built a network that spans multiple states, including Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Iowa.

Featured Stories

