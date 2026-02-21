87,626 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,639,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,701,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,808,000 after purchasing an additional 932,659 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,490,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,711,000 after purchasing an additional 515,484 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 39.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,558,000 after purchasing an additional 410,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,583,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,321 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Arete Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $199.72 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.56 and a 12-month high of $264.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92, a PEG ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $30,183.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,779,350.98. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total value of $101,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,429 shares in the company, valued at $596,270.92. The trade was a 14.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 982 shares of company stock worth $214,412. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

