81,200 Shares in Popular, Inc. $BPOP Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,313,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Popular at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 2,158.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Popular by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 63.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $2,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 193,020 shares in the company, valued at $21,907,770. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alejandro M. Ballester sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $312,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 57,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,992.50. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Performance

Popular stock opened at $147.56 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $149.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.85 and a 200-day moving average of $123.68.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $815.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 18.75%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $153.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BPOP

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company and a leading provider of banking services in the United States mainland and Puerto Rico. Through its primary subsidiaries—Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular Bank—the company delivers comprehensive commercial and consumer banking solutions. It offers deposit products, lending facilities, cash management services and payment-processing solutions designed for individuals, small businesses and large corporations.

The company’s product suite encompasses checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial mortgage loans, business lines of credit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.