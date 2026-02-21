634,082 Shares in Crocs, Inc. $CROX Acquired by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 634,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,978,000. Crocs comprises 1.0% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 8,336.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Crocs by 28.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 18.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Crocs by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $122.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average of $84.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.37. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $957.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.880-13.350 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.670-2.770 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CROX. Williams Trading lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

