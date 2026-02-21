5,857 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Acquired by WJ Financial Advisors LLC

WJ Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of WJ Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,695,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,212,000 after acquiring an additional 126,742 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $534,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Chase will open 160+ new branches in 2026 to drive deposits, cross‑selling and fee income beyond net interest margin — a tangible growth push that supports longer‑term revenue diversification. Read More.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,418.40. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $310.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.05 and a 200 day moving average of $307.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC set a $319.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Truist Financial set a $334.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

