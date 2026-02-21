51,895 Shares in CarMax, Inc. $KMX Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,996 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 6.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,298,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,666,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth $208,144,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CarMax by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,998,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,558,000 after purchasing an additional 135,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,431,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,404,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $44.49 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CarMax from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $39.21.

View Our Latest Report on KMX

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company’s inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax’s retail locations or browse the company’s online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.