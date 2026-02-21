3,058 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX Purchased by Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $976,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $190.80 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $129.33 and a 12 month high of $200.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector. The sector is made up of companies that provide communications services primarily through fixed-line, cellular, wireless, high-bandwidth, and/or fiber-optic cable networks.

