26,115 Shares in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF $IAUG Bought by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Syon Capital LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF by 111.9% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF by 160.4% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of IAUG stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $29.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a market cap of $76.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.20.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF August (IAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting August 1. The actively managed fund utilizes FLEX options and collateral IAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

