25,950 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September $GSEP Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSEP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 16.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 15.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 5,060.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares during the last quarter.

GSEP stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $226.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.51. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $39.25.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GSEP was launched on Sep 15, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

