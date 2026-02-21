24,951 Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,763,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,821,000 after buying an additional 827,731 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,777,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,426,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after acquiring an additional 519,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,380.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 502,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,139.9% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 486,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 447,462 shares during the period.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.0731 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

