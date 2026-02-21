20,937 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE Bought by Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of SCHE opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

