20,427 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $80.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average is $79.04. The company has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

