16,349 Shares in Synchrony Financial $SYF Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 5,787.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 52,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $3,800,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,254.72. This represents a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,350.08. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

