Y.D. More Investments Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 152.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,025 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Intel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 114,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 89,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Intel by 6.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,799,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,345,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $218.02 billion, a PE ratio of -539.08, a PEG ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.38. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $54.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, New Street Research raised their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.74.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

