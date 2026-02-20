Y.D. More Investments Ltd Boosts Holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF $DAX

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,079 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Global View Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 114.1% during the third quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 36,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 196.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,119,000.

Get Global X DAX Germany ETF alerts:

Global X DAX Germany ETF Trading Up 0.4%

DAX stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,921. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $286.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.07.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X DAX Germany ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a yield of 37.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.