Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys New Position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. $KNTK

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinetik by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 632,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,028,000 after buying an additional 26,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinetik by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,657,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,049,000 after acquiring an additional 416,147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Kinetik by 269.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 21.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinetik news, insider Matthew Wall sold 8,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $291,392.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 554,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,998,304.90. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho set a $48.00 target price on Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinetik from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $46.00 target price on Kinetik in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KNTK

Kinetik Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of KNTK stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. 169,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,938. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $60.11.

About Kinetik

(Free Report)

Kinetik (NYSE: KNTK) is a publicly listed midstream energy company focused on the development, operation and management of natural gas infrastructure across the United States. The company’s core business activities include the gathering, compression, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas, serving producers, utilities and industrial consumers. By integrating a suite of midstream services under a single platform, Kinetik aims to provide efficient, cost-effective and reliable solutions across the natural gas value chain.

The company was established in 2021 when assets were acquired from Talen Energy by a subsidiary of ArcLight Capital Partners, forming a comprehensive portfolio of pipelines, compression facilities and underground storage assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.