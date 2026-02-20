Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 180,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,680,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $295,079,000 after buying an additional 5,160,095 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,097,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 274.6% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 142,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 519,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 78,474 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London. It provides a wide range of communications services to consumer and enterprise customers, including mobile voice and data, fixed-line broadband, cable and pay-TV, and wholesale network services. The company also offers business-oriented solutions such as cloud and hosting, managed networks, unified communications, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and platform services.
Vodafone operates through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and partner arrangements across multiple countries, with a particularly large presence in Europe and in several African markets.
