Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.53 on Friday. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 180,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,680,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $295,079,000 after buying an additional 5,160,095 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,097,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 274.6% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 142,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 519,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 78,474 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London. It provides a wide range of communications services to consumer and enterprise customers, including mobile voice and data, fixed-line broadband, cable and pay-TV, and wholesale network services. The company also offers business-oriented solutions such as cloud and hosting, managed networks, unified communications, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and platform services.

Vodafone operates through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and partner arrangements across multiple countries, with a particularly large presence in Europe and in several African markets.

