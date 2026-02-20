TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Trading 12.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 200,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 150,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

TRU Precious Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$6.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.19.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp. in October 2020. TRU Precious Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

