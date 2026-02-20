Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.76 and last traded at $40.7510, with a volume of 31537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Trading Up 0.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 388.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

